Democracy, anarchism, and freedom

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Wayne Price

“On the relation between anarchism and democracy, anarchists have held varying opinions (those who addressed the issue, anyway). Many reject ‘democracy.’ Mainly they make two arguments. One is that ‘democracy’ is the official ideology and rationalization of most capitalist states today. They do not wish to support this ideology, the main justification for the modern state. Instead, they wish to expose it and oppose it, advocating ‘anarchism’ as the goal. … The other main argument raised by these anarchists is that anarchism, by definition, rejects all forms of domination. This means domination of the many by the few, but also of the few by the many …. However, there are other anarchists who regard themselves as supporters of democracy. They claim that anarchism is the most extreme, radical, form of democracy.” (06/03/17)

https://c4ss.org/content/49237