UK: May, dancing atop still warm bodies, demands Internet censorship because “terrorism”

Source: CNN

“Prime Minister Theresa May has called for closer regulation of the internet following a deadly terror attack in London. At least seven people were killed in a short but violent assault that unfolded late Saturday night in the heart of the capital, the third such attack to hit Britain this year. May said on Sunday that a new approach to tackling extremism is required, including changes that would deny terrorists and extremist sympathizers digital tools used to communicate and plan attacks.” (06/04/17)

http://money.cnn.com/2017/06/04/technology/social-media-terrorism-extremism-london/index.html