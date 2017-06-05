Cuba: Regime arrests Libertarian Party members — “only the Communist Party is legal”

Source: PanAm Post

“Members of the Cuban Libertarian Party were arrested this week without warrant or cause, a party spokesperson reported. … a group of 15 special agents entered the house, violently attacking those inside while tearing apart the house, [Nelson Rodriguez] Chartrand said. President of the party Caridad Ramirez Utria, Vice President Heriberto Pons Ruiz and party member Eduardo Ramos were transferred to a detention center while Nelson and Miguel Lopez, best known as ‘Miguelito cartelito,’ who are currently on a hunger strike in solidarity with illegally imprisoned Libertarian political prisoners, were sent to a different one.” (06/02/17)

https://panampost.com/elena-toledo/2017/06/02/cuban-authorities-illegally-detain-libertarian-party-members/