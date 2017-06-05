Authorities stifle women’s protest in Morocco’s Rif

Source: Al Jazeera [Qatar]

“Moroccan authorities stifled a women’s protest in the coastal city of Al-Hoceima, campaigning for access to jobs, health services and infrastructure in the northern Rif region. Police encircled hundreds of female protesters in a public park late on Saturday, impeding others from joining, as the women chanted ‘freedom, dignity and social justice,’ Reuters news agency reported. Female police officers and riot police pushed the leader of the protest Nawal Ben Aissa — a prominent member of Hirak — away from the group.” (06/04/17)

