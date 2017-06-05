OR: Police riot in Portland as “alt-right,” “antifa” groups clash

Source: The Guardian [UK]

“A much-anticipated ‘alt-right’ rally in Portland, Oregon has ended in police using stun grenades and tear gas against the most militant segment of a counter-protest. At 3.30pm, police began pushing antifascist or ‘antifa’ activists out of Chapman Square, just across from the rally in Terry Schrunk Plaza, in downtown Portland. Officers discharged grenades and gas as missiles were thrown. Portland police said on Twitter that they had closed the park due to ‘criminal behavior’ including the use of ‘bricks, mortar and other projectiles.’ As the antifascists were pushed out, ‘alt-right’ activists interrupted their schedule of speakers to rush to the edge of Schrunk Plaza and taunt them. Police said they had confiscated makeshift weapons and shields from protesters in Chapman Square, and said that at around 2pm protesters there launched marbles and other projectiles towards Schrunk Plaza.” [hat tip — David Klaus] (06/04/17)

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jun/04/portland-oregon-alt-right-rally-antifa