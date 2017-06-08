Intercepted Podcast, 06/07/17

Source: The Intercept

“This week on Intercepted: [Jill] Stein strikes back at her critics and discusses what she calls severe vulnerabilities in the U.S. voting system. Stein also reveals the story behind the now-infamous dinner in Moscow where she was seated with Vladimir Putin and Gen. Michael Flynn. The Intercept’s D.C. Bureau Chief Ryan Grim digs into the contents of a newly published top-secret intelligence assessment from the National Security Agency outlining alleged Russian cyberattacks against software companies that service U.S. elections. And singer-songwriter Damien Jurado performs and talks about his punk roots, Woody Guthrie, and his desire to reconnect with America.” [various formats] (06/07/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/06/07/intercepted-podcast-the-woman-democrats-love-to-hate/