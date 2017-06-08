Freedom Feens Radio, 06/07/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

“Michael W. Dean, Lisa DeLasho, and newest legit Freedom Feen — Knight Constantino (above left) yak about freedom, liberty, taxation is theft, adulting (particularity in the context of staying out of jail), the excellent book that you must get now, Arrest Proof Yourself (get the paperback here, get the Kindle version here), and the fact that a lot of libraries have 3D printers you can use. A list of them on a world map is here. Some libraries even let you take them home and borrow them like a book!” [various formats] (06/07/17)

