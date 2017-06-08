Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

“As a conservative, [Theresa] May should understand markets and the limitations of government interventionism a bit better than a near–communist. She might recall that previous attempts to regulate the means of communication almost never to work, and, in those few cases when they do, never stay scaled to the original target issue. They expand. To cover more than just terrorism, as in this case. What’s more, Jim Killock of the Open Rights Group makes the case that such a move would likely ‘push these vile networks into even darker corners of the web, where they will be even harder to observe’ — scuttling the alleged purpose of the Conservative Party’s longed-for censorship. May knows this. But she is a politician.” (06/07/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/06/07/another-push-for-censorship/