Source: Antiwar.com

by Dan Sanchez

“The big ‘lesson’ of Wonder Woman resonates with a common tendency to identify weapons themselves as the key problem to be dealt with in matters of violence. With violent crime, many blame the availability of guns, and so advocate domestic policies ranging from registration, to ‘gun-free zones,’ to outright civilian disarmament. And with war atrocities, many see the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) as the problem, and so advocate foreign policies ranging from sanctions, to strikes, to invasions of countries that possess or seek WMDs.” (06/07/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/dan_sanchez/2017/06/06/is-wonder-woman-war-propaganda/