Let’s fully deregulate the airline industry

Source: The American Spectator

by Stephan E Gohmann

“Why do Americans pay more [than Europeans] to fly a similar distance? In a recent interview, Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz blamed deregulation of the airlines. He said that deregulation was supposed to increase competition, but now we only have 3 legacy airlines. However, he fails to mention that the number of people flying in the U.S. increased from 163 million in 1970 to 798 million in 2015, and the price per mile has fallen from a high of $0.32 in 1980 to around $0.15 in 2015. Perhaps deregulation did work to some extent.” (06/07/17)

https://spectator.org/lets-fully-deregulate-the-airline-industry/