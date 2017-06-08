Facts you don’t like are not fake news

Source: USA Today

by Sally Kohn

“I am not fake news. I get the accusations all day on Twitter: When I share a link to reporting in the New York Times or Washington Post, I’m sharing ‘fake news.’ When I voiced an opinion based on that reporting, it’s ‘fake news.’ … ‘You are unbelievably fake news,’ @deplorable777 tweeted at me just a few days ago. ‘I checked the dictionary for the definition of fake news and your picture was there,’ someone else tweeted at me a few days before that. … But even before Donald Trump pulled off the lexiconic jujutsu of disguising his own lies by re-branding the truth as fake, I was often criticized on Twitter for not strictly reporting fact but expressing my opinions. This is because, as a columnist and a political commentator on CNN, that is literally my job.” [editor’s note: Here at Rational Review, for over 15 years now, we’ve tried to present blurbs and links to “real news” from a variety of sources … along with commentaries (which we now even label as “Opinion”) from all across the spectrum of thought. I think we draw that line as well as anyone can – SAT] [additional editor’s note: Don’t wish us older, Steve, we won’t be 15 for another few months! – TLK] (06/07/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/06/07/opinion-journalism-not-fake-news-sally-kohn-column/102398506