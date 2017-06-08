Deep-statist Clapper: Trump-Russia probe “bigger than Watergate”

Source: BBC [UK state media]

“The Watergate scandal of the 1970s is not as big as the Trump-Russia investigation, the former director of US national intelligence has said. ‘Watergate pales’ with what the US is confronting now, said James Clapper. US intelligence agencies believe Russia interfered in the US election and they are investigating alleged links between the Trump campaign and Moscow. But there is no known evidence of collusion and President Donald Trump has dismissed the story as ‘fake news.’ US intelligence chiefs are to be questioned on the matter by the Senate intelligence committee on Wednesday.” [editor’s note: The phrase “no known evidence of collusion” just reinforces comparisons to … Deflategate – SAT] (06/07/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-40189857