Study: Even moderate drinking might be bad for aging brains

Source: USA Today

“Here’s one more reason to think before you drink: even a modest amount of booze might be bad for aging brains. A new study published Tuesday in the medical journal BMJ says moderate drinkers were more likely than abstainers or light drinkers to develop worrisome brain changes that might signal eventual memory loss. They also were more likely to show rapid slippage on a language test, though not on several other cognitive tests. Moderate drinking in the British study was defined at a level that, in the United States, would equal 8 to 12 small glasses of wine, bottles of beer or shots of liquor each week. ‘Many people drink this way,’ and previous studies have suggested they might actually be helping their brains, said lead researcher Anya Topiwala, a clinical lecturer in psychiatry at the University of Oxford.” (06/07/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/06/06/moderate-drinking-aging-brains/102550952