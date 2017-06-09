Qatar: Al Jazeera TV combating hack, “all entities operational”

Source: Reuters

“Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combating a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday. ‘There were attempts made on the cyber security of Al Jazeera but we are combating them and currently all our entities are operational,’ said a senior employee who declined to be named. Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states accusing it of ties to terrorism, in a row that is endangering stability in the region. Al Jazeera’s English- and Arabic-language channels and its websites appeared to be still functioning on Thursday after the network tweeted it was ‘under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms.’ A later tweet said Doha-based media platforms were undergoing ‘continual hacking attempts.'” (06/08/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-gulf-qatar-jazeera-cybercrime-idUSKBN18Z2FP