Manchester liberalism is the answer to terrorism

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Matthew McCaffrey

“Many in Manchester are still reeling from the May 22nd suicide bombing that killed 23 people and left dozens more injured. Since then, thousands have come to visit a memorial in St. Ann’s square, a short distance from the site of the attack, to place flowers or to offer prayers for the victims and their loved ones. Such a peaceful response is inspiring, but the St. Ann’s memorial carries a deeper significance as well: many visitors likely do not realize they are placing their flowers at the foot of a statue of Richard Cobden (1804-1865), the great 19th-century liberal and Manchester political economist. Although the location of the memorial is unintentional, it is entirely appropriate. Cobden was a tireless advocate of peace and free trade, and his philosophy, now known as ‘Manchester liberalism’ or ‘Manchesterism,’ deeply influenced many liberals, including Mises, who considered himself a member of the tradition. Today, Cobden’s work continues to inspire the advocates of a free society, and more importantly, it also provides an antidote to the violence and war that plague the world.” (06/08/17)

https://mises.org/blog/manchester-liberalism-answer-terrorism