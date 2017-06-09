Once in a while, a good leak

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Andrew P Napolitano

“The remedy for the revelation of truth should consist in the truth’s ability to flourish in the marketplace of ideas rather than in the punishment of the revealer. The core principle of democracy is that the people have consented to the government. When the government keeps vital secrets from us — particularly secrets that embarrass it, secrets that cause us to view it differently, secrets of failure — we end up with a government that we do not know or trust. And one that ultimately lacks our consent.” (06/08/17)

