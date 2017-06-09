Full text: James Comey testimony transcript on Trump and Russia

Source: Politico

[editor’s note: Instead of trying to pick a story on the topic that’s either unbiased — ha! — or matches my own biases, I’m just going to dump the actual transcript on you. I’m sure there will be plenty of commentary over the next few days. If it’s opinion you want, find it there instead of getting spoon-fed it as “news” – TLK] (06/08/17)

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/08/full-text-james-comey-trump-russia-testimony-239295