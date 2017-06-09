US House passes bill aimed at reversing Dodd-Frank financial regulations

Source: National Public Radio [US state media]

“House Republicans voted Thursday to deliver on their promise to repeal Dodd-Frank — the massive set of Wall Street regulations President Obama signed into law after the 2008 financial crisis. In a near party-line vote, the House approved a bill, dubbed the Financial CHOICE Act, which scales back or eliminates many of the post-crisis banking rules. The legislation is the brainchild of House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas.” (06/08/17)

