Bitcoin: Riding high, but in crisis

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

“Any currency, digital or otherwise, has to function well as a ‘medium of exchange’ if people are going to use it. That is, they need to be able to actually buy and sell stuff with it. If they can’t, it’s also not going to be something they trust as a “store of value” to save for later buying and selling. Bitcoin has come up against the problem of more transactions than the network can handle quickly. Transaction costs in the form of mining fees have gone through the roof, while transaction speed has slowed to a crawl. It’s a train wreck as a medium of exchange and if that’s not fixed it will soon cease to be a viable store of value.” (06/08/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/10811