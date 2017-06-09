Bitcoin: Riding high, but in crisis

06/08/2017   Opinion   17 Comments

by Thomas L Knapp

“Any currency, digital or otherwise, has to function well as a ‘medium of exchange’ if people are going to use it. That is, they need to be able to actually buy and sell stuff with it. If they can’t, it’s also not going to be something they trust as a “store of value” to save for later buying and selling. Bitcoin has come up against the problem of more transactions than the network can handle quickly. Transaction costs in the form of mining fees have gone through the roof, while transaction speed has slowed to a crawl. It’s a train wreck as a medium of exchange and if that’s not fixed it will soon cease to be a viable store of value.” (06/08/17)

  • dL

    the last bitcoin transaction I did was ~ $150.00 w/ .67mBTC fee($1.88) 1 week ago. Your transaction fee $7.80(2.78 mBTC) is way too high by a factor of 4. No way that fee should be the lowest possible fee. I would get a new wallet…

    The problem I have is that xChange Fees(which are wayyyyy higher than miner’s fee) makes bitcoin speculation mathematically foolish…then it keeps freakin climbing, making me look stupid…:(

    • The mining fee ended up being less than I thought, about $6.50 (I had calculated it by subtracting how much I was able to send from how much I had, but in fact it left a residual balance in my Bitcoin wallet). But it was still more than a third of the balance.

      I’ve done a little looking around about the wallet I use, Jaxx, and haven’t found any reviews carping about high mining fees. It has a variable setting and I went with the lowest/slowest.

      I did pay exchange fees, but I don’t know what they were because Shapeshift cleverly just builds them into the offered price.

      Any wallet recommendations?

      • generalisimo

        Coinbase

        • 1) While a Coinbase account CAN be used as a wallet, that’s no longer its intended use. It’s an exchange.

          2) I prefer a local wallet to online storage. I’ve been through two exchange/online wallet hacks (I forget the name of the first one, then MtGox).

          3) My impression is that Coinbase is one of the proponents, perhaps the largest and most powerful proponent, of integrating cryptocurrency into state regulatory frameworks. For that reason, I don’t want to do business with them.

          • generalisimo

            All three are true.
            I haven’t parted with any crypto for several years, so I honestly can’t tell you what is the best app for a wallet then. I use the wallet and vault feature of Coinbase, and print keys offline, I feel relatively secure in this, as things have definitely improved since MtGox. I avoided any fallout from MtGox. I stored offline for a long time, but also missed a great opportunity to take profits in the run up. I bought on the dip.
            Unless you are a dark web operator, regulation is inevitable, but look at how pleasant many governments are now being to crypto, India and Australia especially. The cat is out of the bag, crypto will continue to grow and they know this. The state will attempt to usurp, that is what tyrants do. That Coinbase tracks buy/sell prices to meet regulatory requirements is not their fault. They are not allowed, by threat of violence, to operate according to their values and by strictly market means. I don’t fault them for wanting to stay in business, I fault the state for uneconomic policy.
            I appreciate the ability to invest my wealth outside of the fiat. I value it for speculative reasons and for the protest. I value sound money and act purposively to that end.

      • dL

        jaxx mainly has good reviews…but that fee is way too high. Unfortunately, I don’t use jaxx, so I can’t help w/ debugging its use.

        RE: recommendations. I can only recommend what NOT to use: Multibit HD. Twice I’ve been locked at out the wallet w/ the password failing to unlock it(and the seed failing to restore it). I had to use a different mobile wallet to restore w/ seed. The same issue has been reported by others.

        • Well, yes, the fee is way too high. But I don’t think that has anything to do with the wallet I’m using.

          • dL

            way too high as in 2.31 mBTC is not the lowest possible miner fee to have reasonable confirmation.

            Looking at published bitcoin fees
            https://bitcoinfees.21.co/

            median fee currently is 108,480 satoshis=$3USD

            https://bitcoinfees.info/
            within an hour $2.75USD.

            So, they are shooting up. The blockchain reports the avg transaction value ~2300.00USD and avg fee as a percentage to be 0.98%.

            So, obviously, bitcoin is not ideal as a micropayment service. Same problem that card payment services have.

          • “obviously, bitcoin is not ideal as a micropayment service”

            Correct. It isn’t at the moment. It was close to being ideal as a micropayment service for some time and it may be again if e.g. Bitcoin Unlimited is adopted.

            If not, well, it was a fad that will at some point sink asymptotically but very quickly toward zero in value, and I’ll be interested to see which cryptocurrency replaces it.

          • dL

            we’ve had this discussion before…bitcoin as a ubiquitous everyday payment service(essentially replacing card payment services) outside the purview of the state is not something the state can tolerate. The state will legally classify and regulate it as money.

  • generalisimo

    Currently BTC is a speculative investment, not efficient as a currency in due to volatility in purchasing power, but has a high ceiling as a speculative investment. If not destroyed by regulators who are protecting fiat and if it achieves a market cap that stabilizes purchasing power, blockchain crypto offers an incredible sound money currency, something every conservative should assert as superior and preferred to fiat.

    • I’m not a conservative 🙂

      My opinion that Bitcoin’s value AS a speculative investment is closely tied to its utility as a medium of exchange. If it isn’t something that can at least potentially be adopted by the masses as an instrument of daily commerce, it’s just a neat demonstration of some fun mathematical tricks. I like whoopee cushions and handshake buzzers, but I don’t consider them smart investment instruments.

      • generalisimo

        So I should short my whoopee cushion holdings 😉

        Didn’t mean to call you a conservative, but was trying to speak to the NR audience, which I assume are mostly conservatives and neocons. I admittedly don’t travel much in these circles. Is there a political ideology you prefer to be labeled under? It would be fair to call me a libertarian striving to be AnCap, but believing it to be asymptotic.

        My overarching point is that the blockchain is a genius invention and has the potential to MASSIVELY increase utility. I mean industrial revolution type leap. Imagine removing the intermediary from every exchange, forever! The potential increase in utility is truly mind boggling. Not to mention the benefits and incentives of sound money policy.
        I agree with your assessment that the usefulness as an eventual currency is the value people find in BTC. I’m long BTC/ETH/LTC and watching Ripple closely. There are several other networks coming online that are also fascinating and worth watching, go to Coindesk and explore. If the market cap of BTC was to reach a level where it becomes useful as currency, I would estimate each BTC could be worth millions of today’s dollars. All speculation however. Trust is an integral part of what money is. I trust code and math more than politicians and banksters.
        The key is we must insist to keep coercion out of the scheme and rebuff any attempt to have politics pick winners and losers in lieu of the market.

        • This isn’t NR — it’s RR — we’re libertarians 🙂

          I don’t see anything there I disagree with — and it explains one reason I avoid Coinbase. They’re all about getting government as involved as possible with Bitcoin.

          • generalisimo

            My fault, just read right past that! NR/RR
            I can’t speak for Cb, and I do not know their motives, but I really can’t fault them for trying to meet the regulatory burdens coercively placed on them. how do we remove legal tender laws and allow for a free market in currency, seeing as the state is entirely dependent on inflation to remain “solvent”?

          • They don’t seem to be “trying to meet the regulatory burdens.” They seem to be aiming for regulatory capture by aggressively courting government intervention in crypto.

            My vision for crypto is one that’s very secure, that confirms very fast with very low fees, that operates easily over ubiquitous hardware and network connections, and that is as close as possible to truly anonymous — so that I can buy a hot dog and a Coke with it and there’s no way for Uncle Sugar to know the merchant got that money.

            I think there’s a tipping point where so much of the economy moves into crypto that can’t be taxed as income or sales percentages that the state’s only real remaining coercive financing option is to move to taxation of land (and perhaps vehicles) because it simply can’t keep track of anything else. THAT is the point I want crypto to get us to.

          • dL

            I think there’s a tipping point where so much of the economy moves into crypto that can’t be taxed as income or sales percentages

            yeah, but the modern state cannot survive if it does not control the money or the legal tender. Unlikely to be any co-existence at the tipping point…