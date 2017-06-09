James Comey’s “shock and awe” testimony

Source: The Atlantic

by Amy Zegart

“Imagine that two years ago, you sequestered a jury of 12 Americans, kept them in a news-free zone, and brought them today to hear former FBI Director James Comey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Chances are that all of them — no matter what their political beliefs — would be stunned and outraged. From the perspective of one of these Americans, Comey dropped bombshell after bombshell: The Russians are mucking around in American democratic elections, trying to change how we think, how we act, how we vote—and they will be back. The attorney general cannot be trusted to ensure impartial enforcement of the law. The president fired the FBI director and then lied about why he did it. Yet by the time Comey said these things in an open hearing, all of it was old news. It should have been more shocking than it was, but on some level, Americans were used to it.” (06/08/17)

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/06/comey-testimony-fbi/529746/