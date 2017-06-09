UK: Brexit thrown into doubt as May’s election gamble backfires

Source: Independent [UK]

“British politics and Brexit are in disarray after all the signs suggested Theresa May’s election gamble has gone catastrophically wrong. Updated forecasts indicated the country heading for a hung parliament, with Tories admitting the result would blow the Prime Minister’s Brexit strategy to pieces. Ms May’s position was also in question with Labour calling for her to quit and senior Tories distancing themselves from the leader, amid reports of potential successors on manoeuvres. … Ms May would have the right to try and form a coalition first if the Tories are the biggest party, but with rivals ruling out a deal it looks unlikely. Any attempt to rule with a minority would leave her in an impossibly difficult position — needing the votes of parties who have roundly rejected her approach to Brexit.” (06/08/17)

