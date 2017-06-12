Somala: US, regime forces allegedly conduct airstrike on al Shabab

Source: Globe and Mail [Canada]

“The Pentagon said it had carried out an airstrike on al Shabaab in Somalia on Sunday, and Somalia said its special forces had joined in the attack to destroy one of the jihadist insurgent group’s main training and command posts. The office of President Mohamed Abdullahi said the base was located on Sakow, in the Middle Juba region in southern Somalia.” (06/11/17)

