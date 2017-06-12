Spanking kids is a result of your pain, not their behavior.

Source: Everything Voluntary

by Chantel Quick

“Hitting children (yes, spanking is hitting) is an extremely childish response that reflects a lack of emotional maturity and self-control. Odds are, if you spank your child, then you, too, were spanked. Therefore, you also were not taught how to regulate emotions. You were taught that you hit when you feel a lot. It is a cycle that is literally hard wired into our brains, and it requires much energy and effort to break the cycle and rewire the way our brain responds.” (06/09/17)

http://everything-voluntary.com/spanking-kids-result-pain-not-behavior