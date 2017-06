Source: Free Talk Live

“Comey Hearing :: Kim Kardashian on Gun Control :: Self Defense Results in Felony Charge :: Permits and Rights :: Felons and Guns :: How Mark Went to Prison :: Pardons :: Countries Cracking Down on Satellite :: Questions from a Democrat :: Privatize Air Traffic Control :: :: Propaganda and Immigration :: Drone Regulations Overturned? :: HOSTS — Ian, Mark.” [various formats] (06/10/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-06-10