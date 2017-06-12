Five things you need to know about the UK’s 2017 general election

Source: Acton Institute

by Rev. Ben Johnson

“The future of UK politics, Brexit negotiations, and transatlantic values has been thrust into uncertainty following the UK snap election on Thursday night. The hung Parliament will require a coalition, but the Conservative Party’s most likely partner will seek concessions on Brexit and possibly on social issues. Here are the facts you need to know …” (06/09/17)

https://acton.org/publications/transatlantic/2017/06/09/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-uk-2017-general-election