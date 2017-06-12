Interview: Cheryl Yurkowski

Source: Peaceful Anarchism

“Please enjoy my recent conversation with Cheryl Yurkowski, founder of Anarchobabe and Anarchist Model. Herein we discussed her path to Voluntaryism, Mark Passio, What On Earth Is Happening, Larken Rose, Stefan Molyneux, Most Dangerous Superstition, order followers, belief in authority, diffusion of responsibility, power attracts the wretched, Anarchy Is All Around Us, a Cheryl interaction, rope them in with your charm, legal plunder, a Danilo interaction, Cheryl’s infamous incident with law enforcement, appeal to authority, Stockholm syndrome, talking with family, Christian Anarchists, Marc Stevens, A Prison By Any Other Name, strike at the root, Cheryl Facebook jail escapades, using sex appeal to spread Voluntaryism, proclaim what you stand for and more!” [Flash video] (06/11/17)

http://peacefulanarchism.com/cheryl-yurkowski-founder-of-anarchobabe-and-anarchist-model/