DeVos Education hires bode ill for students’ rights [sic]

Source: Our Future

by Jeff Bryant

“U.S. Secretary Betsy DeVos had another rough day in Congress this week when Senators grilled her on the details of her budget, which slashes over $9 billion from the education department and diverts $1.4 billion to privately operated schools such as charter schools and private schools. Even Republican senators expressed strong reservations for cuts to Special Olympics, after-school programs, and a cluster of programs for supporting low-income and first-generation college students. But the fireworks in the media focused primary on what DeVos said about enforcing federal government laws related to discrimination in schools. Senators pointed out that her ideas for diverting public money to private institutions could result in federal dollars going to schools that discriminate against students on religion, their sexual orientation, or other characteristics.” [editor’s note: “could result” … notice how once again speculation and innuendo replaces analysis? Enforcement of the Bill of Rights COULD result in Nazis marching in Chicago … as it has! – SAT] (06/08/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170608/recent-devos-hires-bode-ill-for-student-rights