Report: Trump has signed more bills into law than his four predecessors

Source: Washington Times

“House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy have issued a very promising report about President Trump so far in his presidency. Compared to his immediate predecessors, Mr. Trump is forging ahead in his bid to better the nation and move forward. ‘To date, President Trump has signed 37 bills into law, placing him ahead of the last four administrations,’ the two Republican leaders noted in a report issued Thursday. At this point in his presidency, President Obama had signed off on 24 bills. President George W. Bush signed 15, President Clinton 33 bills and President George H.W. Bush 35. The two leaders had other news of interest to voters weary of a do-nothing Capitol Hill.” [editor’s note: So we know quantity is up; how about quality? Name one of these bill-passings that has reduced government power and I might pay attention – SAT] (06/11/17)

http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/10/president-trump-has-signed-more-bills-into-law-tha