Pakistan: Regime thugs announce intent to kill man for Facebook posts

Source: Associated Press

“A minority Shiite Muslim was sentenced to death in Pakistan for sharing blasphemous content about Islam on social media, a government prosecutor said. Judge Shabbir Ahmed announced the sentence for 30-year-old Taimoor Raza on Saturday in Bahawalpur in eastern Punjab province, according to Shafiq Qureshi. Raza was arrested last year for allegedly posting derogatory content about Sunni Muslim religious leaders and the wives of the Prophet Mohammed on Facebook. … The [regime] has never executed anyone convicted of blasphemy, but the mere accusation is enough to ignite mob violence or lynching in the deeply conservative country. Right[s] groups say the harsh blasphemy laws are often used to settle personal scores.” (06/11/17)

https://apnews.com/c16b958bf1d04e7294131ea290c40b0c/Shiite-Muslim-sentenced-to-death-in-Pakistan-for-blasphemy