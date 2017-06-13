SCOTUS invalidates gender inequality in citizenship law

Source: Raw Story

“The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struck down a gender distinction in U.S. immigration law that treats mothers and fathers differently when determining a child’s citizenship, calling such inequality ‘stunningly anachronistic.’ The high court, in a 8-0 ruling authored by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, found that a provision in federal law that defines how people born overseas can be eligible for U.S. citizenship violated the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantee. The ruling, however, may not help the man who brought the case, New York resident Luis Morales-Santana, who was seeking to avoid deportation to the Dominican Republic after being convicted of several offenses. The law requires that unwed fathers who are American citizens spend at least five years living in the United States (a 2012 amendment reduced it from 10 years) before they can confer citizenship to a child born abroad, out of wedlock and to a partner who is not a U.S. citizen.” (06/12/17)

