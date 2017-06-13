Unelected bureaucrats are running our lives

Source: USA Today

by Glenn Harlan Reynolds

“Watching the ongoing clown show in Washington, Americans can be forgiven for asking themselves, ‘Why did we give this bunch of clowns so very much power over our nation and our lives?’ Well, don’t feel so bad, voters. Because you didn’t actually give them that much power. They just took it. That’s the thesis of Columbia Law Professor Philip Hamburger’s new book, The Administrative Threat, a short, punchy followup to his magisterial Is Administrative Law Unlawful? Both deal with the extraordinary (and illegitimate) power that administrative agencies have assumed in American life. … [T]oday, the laws that actually affect people and businesses are seldom written by Congress; instead they are created by administrative agencies through a process of ‘informal rulemaking,’ a process whose chief virtue is that it’s easy for the rulers to engage in, and hard for the ruled to observe or influence.” [editor’s note: Finally someone noting the true “naked power” of the never-elected – SAT] (06/12/17)

