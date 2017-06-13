Why are we attacking the Syrians who are fighting ISIS?

Source: Campaign For Liberty

by Ron Paul

“Just when you thought our Syria policy could not get any worse, last week it did. The US military twice attacked Syrian government forces from a military base it illegally occupies inside Syria. According to the Pentagon, the attacks on Syrian government-backed forces were ‘defensive’ because the Syrian fighters were approaching a US self-declared ‘de-confliction’ zone inside Syria. The Syrian forces were pursuing ISIS in the area, but the US attacked anyway. The US is training yet another rebel group fighting from that base, located near the border of Iraq at al-Tanf, and it claims that Syrian government forces pose a threat to the US military presence there. But the Pentagon has forgotten one thing: it has no authority to be in Syria in the first place! Neither the US Congress nor the UN Security Council has authorized a US military presence inside Syria.” (06/12/17)

http://www.campaignforliberty.org/attacking-syrians-fighting-isis