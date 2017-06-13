Cops have lost control of their sex trafficking panic, and it’s beautiful

Source: Reason

by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

“Be still my little libertarian heart, there’s just something beautiful about a cop-created moral panic slipping beyond their control. For years, U.S. police have been using tall-tales about an American ‘sex trafficking epidemic’ to scare citizens into giving up civil liberties (or at least offering up the rights of sex workers and their clients) and go about the government’s typical types of thuggery. But now the narrative is getting away from them. So sure are Americans (despite all evidence) that sophisticated criminals are waiting to snatch up our girls and women at every opportunity that people are now inventing sex-trafficking rings of their own … and berating police for not taking action.” (06/12/17)

