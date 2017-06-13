Five essential hacks for summer

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Jeffrey A Tucker

“The digital world is mostly unregulated. Hence, our digital devices are ever-more amazing. We can adjust our thermostats with voice commands. We can see who is standing at the front door, even if we are vacationing overseas. We can listen to any music from any era instantly. Meanwhile, in the physical world, the government has never been more controlling. The costs are incalculable. But in our homes, the costs are felt most intensely. … This trend has been slow in coming. It began with regulatory changes in the 1990s. Some kind of material puritanism swept the American political ethos. It forced everyone to ‘save’ water and otherwise be more miserable in homage to the collective interests of us all, or whatever. Since then, matters have gotten worse, as we’ve replaced our own appliances and other household items, thinking that we would get something better but only discovering something worse. Here are five easy hacks to fight back.” (06/12/17)

