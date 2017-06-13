The sideshow that never leaves town

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Butler Shaffer

“What has emerged from the politicization of our lives –– a process that has made us subservient to institutional interests — is the ‘size theory of social misery’ so well described by Leopold Kohr. We have allowed ourselves to be burdened by a supra-institutional body, the political Establishment; an entity owned and controlled by self-appointed elites who have an interest in keeping mankind under their domination at the base of their pyramidal structures of power. Schools and the mainstream media have been the principal tools with which to condition and reinforce the conditioning in our imposed duty of obedience to the state. Both the purpose and effect of all this is to train us in the skills that will be useful to the established order. It is not to help us learn how to think independently, how to make relevant distinctions, how to explore reality and values that lie beyond the boundaries set for us, how to discriminate between truth and fashion, how to be self-directed in our thinking and actions, and how to live for our own purposes.” (06/12/17)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/06/butler-shaffer/freakshow-never-leaves-town/