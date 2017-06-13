Collectivist authoritarians can’t be anarchists

Source: Everything Voluntary

by Larken Rose

“Some supposed ‘anarchists’ now argue that, as a result of being robbed by the political parasites, American taxpayers magically have some rightful collective ownership of the entire area now called ‘the United States,’ and therefore have the right to forcibly prevent anyone else from setting foot anywhere inside it (via ‘closed borders’). … No, getting robbed by politicians while you’re living in Florida doesn’t magically give you a say over who can set foot anywhere in the vast wilderness of Alaska. Politicians robbing you is not why Alaska (or anywhere else) exists. Someone in DC robbing someone in Florida doesn’t magically give the robber or the robbed ownership of any of Alaska. No one has rightful ownership of unused and uninhabited land.” (06/12/17)

