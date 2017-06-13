MT: Gianforte sentenced to community service for assaulting Guardian reporter

Source: The Guardian [UK]

“Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte was sentenced to community service, a $385 fine and 20 hours of sessions for anger management after pleading guilty to assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on the eve of his election. In a courtroom packed with journalists and spectators in Bozeman, Montana, Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, saying, ‘Although it was not my intention to hurt him, I understand Ben was injured.’ After judge Rick West repeatedly asked Gianforte whether he believed he caused injury to Jacobs, the congressman-elect said he did. West initially said he would sentence him to four days in jail, saying he could do a work program as an alternative to spending those nights in jail. But when the judge learned that the assault charge was not eligible for the program, he decided to instead sentence him to 40 hours of community service, emphasizing that he did not want the congressman-elect to go to jail.” [hat tip — David Klaus] (06/12/17)

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jun/12/republican-greg-gianforte-sentenced-assaulting-guardian-reporter