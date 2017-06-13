Ninth Circuit refuses to reinstate Trump Muslim ban

Source: Los Angeles Times

“Another federal appeals court refused on Monday to lift a hold on President Trump’s travel ban, ruling that it lacked justification and violated a federal immigration law that prohibits discrimination based on nationality. The unanimous, unsigned decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals provided a second legal basis for blocking Trump’s travel moratorium and delivered yet another major legal defeat to the Trump administration.” (06/12/17)

http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-na-9thcircuit-travel-ban-20170530-story.html