Will they succeed in removing Trump from office?

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

“Look, I’m no fan of Donald Trump. The guy is statist to the core, as reflected by his allegiance to both the welfare state and the warfare state. But I also don’t believe in coups, including those engineered by the national-security establishment and its supporters and acolytes within the mainstream media and the Washington establishment. Let’s ask ourselves a basic question: Why are these people so intent on removing Trump from office before his term is up? There are two reasons. First, they don’t like him. He’s volatile, erratic, and temperamental and displays all the characteristics of an authoritarian dictator. … It’s just personal. They don’t like the guy. … That’s the primary motive of those on the left to remove Trump from office early. But that’s not the primary motive of the national-security establishment. That brings us to the second reason for wanting to remove him early. Trump has never bought into their anti-Russia obsession, which, as we have seen, is critically important to them.” (06/13/17)

