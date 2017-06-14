The myth of infrastructure spending

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Ryan McMaken

“Trump’s $1-trillion infrastructure spending plan continues to be one of his less controversial proposed policies. In Washington, and even among many in the general public, there is a consensus that government spending on more roads and bridges is always necessarily a slam dunk. This is stated matter-of-factly in a recent CNN article about the president’s plan: ‘Infrastructure spending is a proven winner for the economy: It creates jobs, fuels growth and allows Americans to get from point A to B faster, making them more productive.’ This statement is not a quotation from any supporter of the the plan. The author of the article is simply stating what he believes to be an indisputable fact. The fact that statements like this are made in such a blase way should not surprise us.” (06/13/17)

