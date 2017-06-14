US Senate rejects effort to block arms sale to Saudi terrorists and war criminals

Source: The Hill

“The Senate on Tuesday narrowly rejected an effort to block part of President Trump’s $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia. Senators voted 47-53 on advancing the resolution, falling short of the simple majority needed to move forward. GOP Sens. Mike Lee (Utah), Rand Paul (Ky.) Todd Young (Ind.) and Dean Heller (Nev.) voted with most Democrats to advance it. Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Claire McCaskill (Mo.), Bill Nelson (Fla.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Mark Warner (Va.) voted against moving the measure.” [editor’s note: If we ever get around to reprising Nuremberg, this roll call vote may come in handy – TLK] (06/13/17)

http://thehill.com/blogs/floor-action/senate/337614-senate-rejects-effort-to-block-saudi-arms-sale