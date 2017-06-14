The hidden reason behind Bitcoin’s increasing fees: Darknet mixers

Source: Bitcoin.com

by Jamie Redman

“Just recently a darknet marketplace (DNM) vendor who details he’s been involved with the bitcoin industry for five years, says the rising fee market is caused by marketplace mixers that process multiple transactions at a time. The vendor details that DNM sales using these mixers are forcing him and many others to pay for 50 transactions at a time at ten times the cost, to cover their tracks.” [editor’s note: If I run a store and see that I have customers routinely waiting in line for 20 minutes, I don’t jack up my prices, shrug my shoulders, and tell people who complain ‘well, it’s all those people coming in to buy beer.’ I hire more cashiers and install more registers and checkout lanes. If the network congestion is coming from dark net markets and mixers, well, so what? The solution remains the same: Increase the block size – TLK] (06/13/17)

https://news.bitcoin.com/the-hidden-reason-behind-bitcoins-increasing-fees-darknet-mixers/