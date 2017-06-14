Southern Baptist Convention rejects resolution against “alt-right”

Source: Arizona Republic

“The Southern Baptist Convention rejected an effort to disavow the ‘alt-right’ movement, sparking a controversy on the first day of its national conference in Phoenix on Tuesday. William D. McKissic Sr., a pastor at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, submitted the resolution to the SBC’s Committee on Resolutions in an effort to put it up for a vote before the entire conference. His resolution failed to gain approval by a two-thirds majority of the committee. … McKissic’s resolution stated that the Southern Baptist Church should denounce ‘every form of ‘nationalism’ that violates the biblical teachings with respect to race, justice and ordered liberty’ and that the convention should ‘reject the retrograde ideologies, xenophobic biases, and racial bigotries of the so-called ‘alt-right’ that seek to subvert our government, destabilize society, and infect our political system.'” (06/14/17)

http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix/2017/06/14/southern-baptist-convention-resolution-alt-righ/394801001/