The Corbyn buck

corbynIf youth is wasted on the young, then so are brains. The U.K. snap election brought a bitter surprise to the optimistic Conservative Party. Prime Minister Theresa May barely escaped with her knitting intact after her party’s dismal showing at the polls. Just two months ago, the Tory leader was riding high, calling an election she was almost certain to win. With Brexit talks formally underway, and the Labour opposition led by a frumpy, incompetent, and all around unassuming bloke, May had the wind at her back and gumption in her sails as she steadily rode to a total routing of her enemies. Well, it looks like that old Marxist allure never lost its charm. Britain’s youth, widely (and unfairly) panned for staying home during the Brexit vote, went all lovey dovey over Jeremy Corbyn, giving Labour some unexpected gains, ultimately preventing a total Tory majority.” (06/13/17)

