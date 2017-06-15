Rejecting the heckler’s veto

Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

by Zach Greenberg

“The heckler’s veto is rooted in the misguided belief that an argument can be defeated by forcefully shutting up its opponents. On the college campuses of a free society, a viewpoint gains acceptance in the ‘marketplace of ideas’ by the persuasive power of the arguments in support of it, not the physical might of its advocates. Rather than using force to silence a speaker, the answer to speech with which one disagrees is more speech, not violence or censorship. Unfortunately, many colleges have recently ratified the heckler’s veto by canceling events featuring invited speakers in response to actual or perceived threats of violence or other disruption.” (06/14/17)

https://www.thefire.org/rejecting-the-hecklers-veto/