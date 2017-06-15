Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

“Mary Lou Wesselhoeft doesn’t have to lie about the milk she’s selling. The Florida Department of Agriculture has lost in court. Mary Lou has won. Ocheesee Creamery sells pasteurized milk without any additives. One of her products is skim milk. Ocheesee sells skim milk without vitamin additives, which is perfectly legal to do. But the Florida government claims that only skim milk with the additives counts as real ‘skim milk,’ the kind you can call skim milk in speech to customers. (Kafka, did you write this horror story? Fess up!)” (06/14/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/06/14/legal-not-to-lie-about-your-milk/