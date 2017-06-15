Compulsory school attendance: Compassionate or counterproductive?

Source: Heartland Institute

by Teresa Mull

“Earlier this month, an Arizona state legislator did the unthinkable: He proposed returning power to the people by repealing compulsory school attendance laws. Compulsory education requirements have effectively reversed the role government has in Americans’ lives, from having citizens tell the state what to do to having the state telling citizens what they must do. In a recent interview, state Rep. Paul Mosley (R-Lake Havasu City) told me his suggestion that it’s the parents’ job to feed and educate their own children drew outrage from all 50 states. The Washington Post’s Valerie Strauss wrote Mosley’s view belonged in ‘the you-can’t-make-this-stuff-up category.’ But is Mosley’s proposal really so outrageous?” (06/14/17)

