Southern Baptists voted overwhelmingly to condemn “alt-right white supremacy”

Source: Washington Post

“A Southern Baptist Convention proposal to condemn a white nationalist group was passed and received a standing ovation during the convention’s annual meeting on Wednesday after the denomination received received fierce backlash when it looked like it wasn’t going to go to a vote. … ‘Racism and white supremacy are, sadly, not extinct but present all over the world in various white supremacist movements, sometimes known as ‘white nationalism’ or ‘alt-right,” the resolution states. Southern Baptists ‘decry every form of racism, including alt-right white supremacy, as antithetical to the Gospel of Jesus Christ’ and ‘we denounce and repudiate white supremacy and ever[y] form of racial and ethnic hatred as of the devil.'” (06/14/17)

