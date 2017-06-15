Demolish the demos

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Grayson English

“There has long been a certain kind of democratic spirit in anarchism. … to speak about anarchism publicly requires speaking to public interests, and calling for the severance of society from the state in public language fits most naturally with calls for democracy, the independent self-government of society. It is probably easy to understand, then, why so eminent an anarchist thinker as David Graeber would content himself with the conclusion that ‘anarchism and democracy are — or should be — largely identical (Possibilities, 330).’ If we wish to maintain society without the state, isn’t self-organization and self-governance the obvious solution? Such an approach might be sensible if equality of authority were our only demand.” (06/14/17)

