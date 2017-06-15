Big Data is awesome, as long as the government stays out

Source: Libertarian Alliance

by David Chavez Salazar

“The term Big Data refers to the collection and analysis of huge and complex datasets through advanced digital technology. This concept promises to substantially change the way we live, by converting data into tools for efficiency, productivity and innovation. … It is possible to observe two major objectives in the policy of Big Data (although the term is not explicitly found in the Programme presented by Prime Minister Theresa May for the next five years): first, to strengthen the UK’s data infrastructure channelling investment resources through a new ‘Productivity Investment Fund’ which will include £740 million for that purpose by the end of 2020; and second, to promote the application of Big Data at all levels of government in order to produce quality public goods and services. At first glance, these objectives seem harmless. However, by adopting a free-market vision we can realise their inherent flaws.” (06/15/17)

